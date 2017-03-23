Link seen between Russia and Libyan commander Haftar: US general

Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the military leader of the so-called Libyan National Army and Libya's parallel parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk, is greeted upon his arrival at Al-Kharouba airport south of the town of al-Marj, about 80 km east of the Mediterranean port city of Benghazi on Dec. 3, 2016 after his visit in Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.