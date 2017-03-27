Link seen between Russia and Libyan c...

Link seen between Russia and Libyan commander Haftar: U.S. general

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army , leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016. The head of U.S. forces in Africa told reporters on Friday there was an "undeniable" link between Russia and powerful Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, something likely to add to U.S. concerns about Moscow's deepening role in Libya.

Chicago, IL

