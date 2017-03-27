Libya's Oil Output Said to Fall to Six-Month Low as Field Shuts
Libya's crude production dropped to about 500,000 barrels a day, the lowest since September, as exports from the nation's second-largest terminal at Zawiya were disrupted. The OPEC nation's output has fallen from about 700,000 barrels last week since production halted at Sharara in southwest Libya following the shutdown of the pipeline that links the field to Zawiya, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn't authorized to speak to the media and asked not to be identified.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
