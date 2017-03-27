Libya's Oil Output Said to Fall to Six-Month Low as Field Shuts

Libya's crude production dropped to about 500,000 barrels a day, the lowest since September, as exports from the nation's second-largest terminal at Zawiya were disrupted. The OPEC nation's output has fallen from about 700,000 barrels last week since production halted at Sharara in southwest Libya following the shutdown of the pipeline that links the field to Zawiya, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn't authorized to speak to the media and asked not to be identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.