Libya's Biggest Oil Terminal Evacuate...

Libya's Biggest Oil Terminal Evacuated as Fighting Erupts Nearby

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Workers were evacuated from Libya's biggest oil port of Es Sider as fighting escalated nearby, highlighting threats to the North African country's efforts to restore its crude production following two years of conflict. The evacuation to Ras Lanuf, to the east, was a precautionary measure,  Saad Dinar, head of the oil workers' union in eastern Libya, said by phone. The decision was taken as forces loyal to eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, which control the area, sought to repel an attack on the port by Benghazi Defense Brigades forces from the west, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC