Libya's Biggest Oil Terminal Evacuated as Fighting Erupts Nearby
Workers were evacuated from Libya's biggest oil port of Es Sider as fighting escalated nearby, highlighting threats to the North African country's efforts to restore its crude production following two years of conflict. The evacuation to Ras Lanuf, to the east, was a precautionary measure, Saad Dinar, head of the oil workers' union in eastern Libya, said by phone. The decision was taken as forces loyal to eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, which control the area, sought to repel an attack on the port by Benghazi Defense Brigades forces from the west, he said.
