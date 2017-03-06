Libya's biggest oil port seized in blow to production surge

Libya's biggest oil port was seized by an armed group, dealing a blow to the North African country as it seeks to revive production of its most important commodity. The Benghazi Defense Brigades, a militia that's not allied to the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, took control of the Es Sider terminal last week, according to people with knowledge of matter who asked not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak to the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.