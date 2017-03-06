Libya's biggest oil port seized in bl...

Libya's biggest oil port seized in blow to production surge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Libya's biggest oil port was seized by an armed group, dealing a blow to the North African country as it seeks to revive production of its most important commodity. The Benghazi Defense Brigades, a militia that's not allied to the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, took control of the Es Sider terminal last week, according to people with knowledge of matter who asked not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak to the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC