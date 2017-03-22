Libyan Oil Output Rises after Port Fighting Ends

Libya's oil production has reached 700,000 barrels per day , the National Oil Corporation said on Wednesday, recovering from a drop earlier this month caused by fighting at two key oil ports. "We are working very hard to reach 800,000 barrels by the end of April 2017, and, God willing, we will reach 1.1 million barrels next August," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla was quoted as saying in a statement.

