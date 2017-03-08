Libyan authorities in Tobruk knock radio station off the air
Libyan authorities in Tobruk should immediately allow privately-owned Al-Wasat radio to resume broadcasting and should allow all news media to operate freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces on February 27 seized the radio station's transmitter and sealed its office, Mahmud Shammam, chairman of Al-Wasat's board, wrote in a statement published to Facebook the same day.
