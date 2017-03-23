Libya: Women and Tribal Leaders Call for 'Balanced' Libyan Peace Process
A delegation of Libyan tribal leaders and women leaders has called on the UN to take a balanced approach to the Libyan peace process. The delegation from the National Movement for Libya met with UN officials and U.S. government representatives while visiting New York and Washington D.C. to discuss the UN-led peace process in Libya.
