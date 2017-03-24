Libya seeks to raise oil output to over 1 million bpd by August
Libya's head of national oil corporation Mustafa Sanalla has said he expects the daily production of oil to rise to more than one million barrels per day by August. "Today, we are producing 700,000 barrels per day and we are working very hard to raise the daily production to 800,000 barrels before the end of April.
