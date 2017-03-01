Libya naval forces rescue 115 illegal...

Libya naval forces rescue 115 illegal migrants, 25 missing

Friday

Libyan naval forces have rescued 115 illegal migrants after their overloaded rubber boat sank off the coastline, and 25 more were still missing, a spokesman said on Friday. The vessel went down around 3 a.m. on Friday, 3 miles off Tajoura, just east of Tripoli, because it was overloaded and taking on water, Tripoli naval forces spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters.

