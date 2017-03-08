Libya militias who seized oil termina...

Libya militias who seized oil terminals aim to take Benghazi

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

Libyan militias that occupied two key oil terminals last week said Monday they intend to take the eastern city of Benghazi and unseat Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who controls the area. Col. Mustafa Alsharksi, leader of the so-called Benghazi Defense Brigades, said more than 3,000 men are poised to continue eastward now that they have taken over the oil terminals of al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC