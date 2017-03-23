Libya deports more Nigerian migrants

Libyan authorities on Thursday flew home 159 Nigerian migrants stranded after failing to reach Europe, in the second such voluntary repatriation operation this week. "In coordination with the IOM , we are repatriating 159 Nigerians including three infants," Badreddine Ben Hamed, head of Libya's anti-illegal immigration force, told AFP at Mitiga airport.

