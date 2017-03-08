Libya conflict escalates as rival gov...

Libya conflict escalates as rival government calls for elections

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar heads the army allied to the parliament in eastern Libya, opposed by the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Libya's eastern-based parliament has called for elections to be held early next year, after it backed out of a United Nations-brokered peace deal with rival authorities in the capital, Tripoli.

Chicago, IL

