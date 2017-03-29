LIA Chief Ali Shamekh Targets Inward Investment, London Office

Libya's $66 billion sovereign fund should invest in domestic power and energy infrastructure but must first unite the factions battling to control it and get sanctions on its assets lifted, one of its leaders said. Ali Shamekh, chief executive of the Libyan Investment Authority , told Reuters on the sidelines of the Global Sovereign Wealth Forum in London on Wednesday he was working to unify the LIA, hobbled by a long leadership dispute.

