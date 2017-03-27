Lebanese politicians accused of hidin...

Lebanese politicians accused of hiding the truth about Musa Sadr's fate

According to more than one Lebanese lawyers following the Hannibal Gadaffi case discussed above, Amal leader Nabeh Berri, among a small group in the Shia community learned about the death of Musa Sadr's delegation in Libya on September 11, 1978, less than two weeks after he and his companions, Sheik Mohammad Yaacoob, and journalist Abbas Badreddine were last seen in public at the Tripoli airport as they attempted to return to Lebanon. This, even though at the time Berri was living in the US.

