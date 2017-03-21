Italy, EU prep aid for Libya's fight ...

Italy, EU prep aid for Libya's fight against people smuggling

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Faiez Mustafa Serraj, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya , shakes hands with European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos during a meeting in Rome, Italy March 20, 2017. Faiez Mustafa Serraj, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya , is greeted by Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti during a meeting in Rome, Italy March 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC