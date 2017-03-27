IOM expects to fly up to 10,000 migra...

IOM expects to fly up to 10,000 migrants out of Libya in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya, March 23, 2017. FILE PHOTO: U.N. Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Martin Kobler and International Organization for Migration Director General William Lacy Swing visit illegal African migrants at a detention camp in Tripoli, Libya, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC