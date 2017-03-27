[Interview] Russia building 'arc of i...

[Interview] Russia building 'arc of iron' around Europe

Read more: EUobserver

Russia's intervention in Libya is designed to surround Europe in a "grand game" of geostrategy, Italy's former military chief has said. Luigi Binelli Mantelli, who led Italy's armed forces from 2013 to 2015, told EUobserver that Russia's attempt to gain a foothold in Libya was about bigger issues than oil, migrants, or terrorists.

Chicago, IL

