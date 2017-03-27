Hopes for 'truth and reconciliation' in Libya
The one year anniversary of the General National Accord created by the UN and headed by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj is today. It's timely to observe that that government, one of three, but the only one recognised by the West has achieved absolutely nothing whatsoever to improve or even have a significant impact on Libyan affairs.
