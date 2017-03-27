G7 host Italy wants U.S. to do more t...

G7 host Italy wants U.S. to do more to foster stability in Libya

Italy will push for greater U.S. involvement in fostering stability in Libya when President Donald Trump and other world leaders meet in May, Italy's deputy foreign minister said on Monday. Italy hosts the annual meeting of seven of the world's biggest industrialised economies in the town of Taormina in Sicily on May 26-27.

Chicago, IL

