Forces loyal to Libyan strongman accused of summary executions in Benghazi

16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Forces loyal to East Libya-based military commander Khalifa Haftar are facing allegations of war crimes and summary killing after footage appeared to show the execution of opposition fighters in the eastern city of Benghazi. The video showed a captain in Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army shooting down three members of the Benghazi Revolutionary Shura Council , a coalition of armed groups opposing the LNA.

Chicago, IL

