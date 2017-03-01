Ex spy who campaigned over murdered W...

Ex spy who campaigned over murdered WPC Yvonne Fletcher charged with harassment

A Former British spy who campaigned over the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher has been charged with harassing a Midland cop. Michael Arnold, 59, was a technology officer at the GCHQ intelligence centre when the tragic 25-year-old was shot and killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984.

