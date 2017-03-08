EU concern over Libya immigration gro...

EU concern over Libya immigration grows along with arrival numbers

Wednesday

European Union leaders will discuss on Thursday their agreed plan to cut immigration from Libyan shores to Italy but they increasingly fear that calmer spring weather will bring a new surge of arrivals from Africa. FILE PHOTO - Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued at sea by Libyan coast guard, in Tripoli, Libya, March 3, 2017.

