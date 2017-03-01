East Libyan forces conduct air strike...

East Libyan forces conduct air strikes, clash with rivals near oil ports - officials

East Libyan forces carried out air strikes and clashed with rival factions on Friday close to major oil terminals, eastern military officials said. The strikes were carried out south of the coastal town of Nawfiliya against the Benghazi Defense Brigades, according to spokesmen for the eastern air force and for the local Petroleum Facilities Guard.

