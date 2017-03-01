Cork naval officer recalls trauma of ...

Cork naval officer recalls trauma of rescuing refugees in Mediterranean

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: BreakingNews.ie

A naval officer on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon broke down as she recalled the trauma of her last mission - rescuing migrants and refugees on the Mediterranean. Jill Hamilton, from Cobh, Co Cork, fought back tears as she remembered a two-year-old girl being pulled from a boat where her mother lay dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC