.com | Pilot killed in Libya fighter jet crash

A Libyan air force pilot was killed on Wednesday as his fighter jet crashed in the east of the country after carrying out strikes on a nearby jihadist stronghold, a military source said. The MiG-21 crash-landed in a residential area south of Tobruk, where a rival to Libya's UN-backed unity government is based, 1 200km east of Tripoli.

