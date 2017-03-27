.com | Libyan coastguard intercepts 60 Europe-bound migrants

.com | Libyan coastguard intercepts 6...

Libya's coastguard has intercepted 60 Bangladeshi migrants as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, a navy spokesperson said on Monday. The migrants were on an inflatable boat off Sabratha, west of Tripoli, at dawn on Sunday when the coastguard intercepted them, General Ayoub Qassem said.

