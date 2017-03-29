.com | AFP photographer arrested in eastern Libya
AFP's photographer in the Libyan city of Benghazi, Abdullah Doma, has been arrested at his home by the security services of eastern Libya, his family said on Wednesday. Security services raided Doma's home overnight and told the family he was to be questioned over his photo coverage for AFP of an Earth Hour event.
