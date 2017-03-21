Britain Libya policy likely to change

Important potential changes in British policy towards Libya may be afoot. The Conservative Middle East Council released its report following a trip to Libya last week by CMEC director Leo Doherty and including Kwasi Kwarteng MP, a backbench Conservative MP and prominent Brexiteer who is in favour of expanding the UK's commercial relations with the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

