Brazil's Ag Minister Says Daily Exports of Meat Typically Worth...

Brazil's meatpacking industry has been badly damaged by a police investigation into alleged unsanitary and corrupt practices, and could lose upward of 10 percent of its global market share, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Wednesday. Maggi told a Senate Committee that the main concern was with the China and Hong Kong not having taken a definitive stance on their bans of meat from Brazil, the world's biggest producer of beef and poultry.

