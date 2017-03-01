Amid Libya's chaos, human traffickers have free rein

On February 21, the bodies of 74 migrants were found by the Libyan Red Crescent on the shore of Zawiya, a Libyan town known for being a capital of fuel smuggling and human trafficking. "The first thing I did on the shore was search for the rubber boat in which they left," said the Zawiya resident, who preferred not to reveal his name for security reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.