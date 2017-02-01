Wounded Libya fighters flown to Russi...

Wounded Libya fighters flown to Russia as Haftar ties grow

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Wounded Libya fighters flown to Russia as Haftar ties grow Dozens of fighters commanded by a controversial Libyan military strongman were flown this week to Russia for medical treatment, a spokesman said Thursday, in the latest sign of Moscow's growing support for his forces. Around 70 members of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army were evacuated on Tuesday aboard Russian planes, LNA spokesman Mohamad Ghanim old AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC