Wa All Stars exit CAF Champions League after back to back defeats

Ghana leagues champions Wa All Stars completed a miserable fortnight for Ghanaian clubs in the continental competition after suffering a second successive lose to Al Ahli Tripoli. The Wa side were eliminated on a 5-1 aggregate after losing 2-0 to their Libyan opponents in Tunis.

Chicago, IL

