WA All Stars CAF Champions league opponent Al Ahli to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday

Libyan giants Al Ahli are set to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday February 7 ahead of their first leg CAF Champions clash with Ghanaian champions WA All Stars on Sunday at the Tamale sports stadium. A contingent comprising of players, technical team and staff will touch base at in Accra before heading to Northern region.

