UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft, Libya's NO...

UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft, Libya's NOC sign oil offtake deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Libya's National Oil Corporation has signed a crude oil offtake agreement with Russia's Rosneft as it looks to encourage foreign investment and bolster Libyan output, the NOC said on Tuesday. The NOC and Rosneft also signed a cooperation framework agreement which the NOC said "lays the groundwork for investment by Rosneft in Libya's oil sector".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC