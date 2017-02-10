UN's Libya representative urges EU countries to reopen Tripoli embassies
The UN's representative in Libya, Martin Kobler, has revealed that the organisation intends to return to Tripoli "very soon" and urged European countries to do the same and reopen their embassies. Euractiv Spain reports.
