UN chief appoints new envoy to Libya
The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday has appointed the Palestinian diplomat Salam Fayyad as the new UN special envoy to Libya and the Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya. The United States, however, objected to the choice of Fayyad, saying that the United States was "disappointed to see a letter indicating the intention to appoint the former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister to lead the UN Mission in Libya."
