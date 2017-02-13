Uganda: Madhvani Group Acquires Kigal...

Uganda: Madhvani Group Acquires Kigali's Umubano Hotel

Rwanda's hospitality industry has received a major boost after Uganda's Madhvani Group acquired Umubano Hotel, ending a long-running delay that was hurting the credibility of this facility as well as tourism prospects. The 4- star facility , with 100 rooms, 14 suites, four conference rooms, a swimming pool, tennis court, and a mini-golf course is located approximately 5km from the heart of Kigali.

