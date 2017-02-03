U.S. conference on Libya postponed ov...

U.S. conference on Libya postponed over Trump travel ban: organizers

Reuters

A high-profile conference on Libya planned for mid-February in Washington has been postponed, the organizers said on Friday, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Libya, from entering the United States. The Feb. 16 conference titled "Libya-U.S. Relations 2017: New Vision, Hope and Opportunities," and co-hosted by the National Council on U.S.-Libya Relations, had listed Libyan speakers, including two former prime ministers and the head of the National Oil Corporation .

