Thousands of Libyan families return to post-Daesh Sirte

More than 5,000 Libyan families have returned to their homes in Sirte two months after the city's recapture from the Daesh terrorist group. "Some 5,325 families have recently returned to eight districts of the city," forces loyal to Libya's Tripoli-based national unity government said in a Wednesday statement posted on Facebook.

