Thousands of Libyan families return to post-Daesh Sirte
More than 5,000 Libyan families have returned to their homes in Sirte two months after the city's recapture from the Daesh terrorist group. "Some 5,325 families have recently returned to eight districts of the city," forces loyal to Libya's Tripoli-based national unity government said in a Wednesday statement posted on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC