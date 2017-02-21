Thirteen dead migrants found in shipp...

Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya

Thursday

The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday. The migrants appear to have been locked in the container for several days as it was transported to the coast at Khoms, where they were to attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, the Red Crescent said in a statement.

