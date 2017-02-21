South Korean ship released after bein...

South Korean ship released after being seized by Libyan military

Read more: Korea Herald

A South Korean ship with 24 crew members and some 5,000 cars was released Tuesday after being seized by the Libyan military last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said. The ministry said that the ship, Morning Compass, which was travelling to reach its final destination of Germany, was captured by the Libyan Navy some 1,400 kilometers east of Misurata in the North African state's northwest region at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

