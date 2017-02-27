Shots fired at Bangladesh embassy in ...

Shots fired at Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladeshi Charge d'affaires in Libya Muhammad Muzammel Haque narrowly escaped a gun attack at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, yesterday evening.

