Saudi minister urges Libyan unity
Rome, Feb 20 All sides in conflict-wracked Libya must work for their country's security, stability and national interests, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday. All sides in Libya must keep in mind the security, stability and national interest over and above those of individuals, Jubeir told journalists in Rome.
