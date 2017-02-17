Rival of Libya unity gvt says to rebuild Tripoli airport

Khalifa al-Ghweil, the leader of the self-proclaimed "Government of National Salvation", which refuses to recognise the legitimacy of the UN-backed Government of National Accord , arrives at Tripoli International Airport. AFP PHOTO The head of a former government announced plans Thursday to reopen Tripoli's airport that was heavily damaged in fighting in 2014, in a fresh blow to Libya's unity administration.

