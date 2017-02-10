Richard Arthur tells Wa All Stars players to take advantage of CAF Champions League exposure
Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur says playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time is an opportunity for the players to show off their skills and artistry. The Ghana Premier League champions face Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Tamale Sports Stadium this Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC