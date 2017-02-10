Richard Arthur tells Wa All Stars pla...

Richard Arthur tells Wa All Stars players to take advantage of CAF Champions League exposure

Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur says playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time is an opportunity for the players to show off their skills and artistry. The Ghana Premier League champions face Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Tamale Sports Stadium this Sunday.

Chicago, IL

