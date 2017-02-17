Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya
Scores of bodies, presumably of African migrants, washed ashore in Libya, in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea, Libya's Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday. At least 74 bodies were found on the beach in Zawiya but the circumstances of their drowning remained a mystery, the aid organization's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC