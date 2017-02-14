Rangers, Rivers Utd impress in Champi...

Rangers, Rivers Utd impress in Champions League

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vanguard

Enugu Rangers and Rivers United of Nigeria were among the happiest clubs after the first matches of the 2017 CAF Champions League at the weekend, even though neither won. Rangers and United faced tough preliminary round away assignments at JS Saoura of Algeria and Real Bamako of Mali respectively, and both drew to leave themselves well placed to progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC