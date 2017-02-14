Rangers, Rivers Utd impress in Champions League
Enugu Rangers and Rivers United of Nigeria were among the happiest clubs after the first matches of the 2017 CAF Champions League at the weekend, even though neither won. Rangers and United faced tough preliminary round away assignments at JS Saoura of Algeria and Real Bamako of Mali respectively, and both drew to leave themselves well placed to progress.
