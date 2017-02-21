Over 700 migrants rescued off Libya, ...

Over 700 migrants rescued off Libya, says Italy Coast Guard

22 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

About 730 migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast on Feb. 22 after seven rescue operations mounted by the Italian Coast Guard and the SOS Mediterranee aid group. The migrants were mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, said the coast guard, which is coordinating rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.

