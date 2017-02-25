Over 300 migrant deaths on way to Europe in first two months of 2017: UN reports

This file photo taken on October 2, 2015 shows a woman falling into the water with her child as they disembark off a dinghi as refugees and migrants arrive at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. UNITED NATIONS , Feb. 24 -- An estimated 366 migrants died at sea during their Mediterranean journey to Europe in the first 53 days of 2017, down from 425 of the comparable period of last year, the United Nations migration agency said Friday.

